Democrats seize control of Texas House for first time in 24 years

Democrats have won control of the Texas House of Representatives, ending 24 years of Republican dominance and dramatically reshaping the political landscape at the state Capitol.

The historic victory in Tuesday’s midterm election gives Democrats a majority in the 150-member chamber for the first time since 2002, when Republicans captured the House and cemented their growing dominance of Texas politics.

Democrats entered the election holding just 62 seats. By Wednesday afternoon, they had secured the 76 seats needed for a majority, with several races still undecided.

The House victory comes alongside a Democratic sweep of statewide offices, including Gina Hinojosa’s election as governor and Vikki Goodwin’s victory over Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

However, Republicans retained control of the Texas Senate, creating divided government that could complicate Democratic efforts to enact sweeping progressive legislation.

Nevertheless, the political transformation creates opportunities for proposals that previously struggled to advance in the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Democratic priorities could include increasing funding for traditional public schools, reconsidering the state's private-school voucher program, expanding access to health care and Medicaid, and reforming voter registration and election laws.

Control of the House would also give Democrats the power to select the speaker, lead committees, set legislative priorities and determine which bills receive hearings.

Republicans in the Senate could block much of that agenda, while the incoming Democratic lieutenant governor could face procedural limits imposed by Republican senators.

The election represents the most significant shift in Texas political power in a generation, potentially opening legislative debates that Republicans have largely controlled for decades.

Guest:

Diego Bernal is the Democratic state representative for San Antonio's House District 123.

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