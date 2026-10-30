Texas Matters: Gina Hinojosa's final pitch. And why political texting is increasing

Democrat Gina Hinojosa continues to face an uphill battle to unseat incumbent Governor Greg Abbott.

Late polling and early voting trends show that Hinojosa is within striking distance in the race.

The affordability crisis, opposition to data centers and growing concerns about corruption have created a political landscape that could reshape Texas government.

In the final days of the campaign, Hinojosa is pushing forward her message and looking to pull off the greatest political upset in Texas history.

Repeated requests to interview incumbent Governor Greg Abbott have been declined.

I spoke to Hinojosa Friday morning about the latest development in the campaign.

Political Texting

The last days of the campaign season is prime time for political text messaging. For many of us, our phones are blowing up with candidate talking points, requests for donations and reminders to go vote.

Travis Trawick is the founder and CEO of FullPAC, a company that specializes in political text messaging and voter outreach.

He says political texting has become a sophisticated, inexpensive and highly targeted campaign tool.