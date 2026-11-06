Texas Matters: The State Board of Education flips. Will a blue Texas go green? And how Elon Musk lost.

The election results from Tuesday, Nov. 3, just kept getting more remarkable for Texas Democrats this week.

First came the news that James Talarico had won the U.S. Senate race, ending more than three decades of Republican victories for that seat.

Then Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott, and Vikki Goodwin unseated Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

And the Democratic victories continued down the ballot — with Democrats winning the races for attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner, agriculture commissioner and railroad commissioner.

Then came another historic development. Democrats won control of the Texas House of Representatives for the first time since 2002 — although Republicans retained their majority in the state Senate.

But there was another major political shift that received far less attention on election night — and it could have profound consequences for what millions of Texas children learn in public schools.

Democrats now appear poised to take control of the Texas State Board of Education.

Republicans entered the election holding 11 of the board's 15 seats, with Democrats holding just four. But after Tuesday's voting, Democrats are on track to hold an eight-to-seven majority. One exceptionally close race still faces the possibility of a recount.

It would be the first Democratic majority on the board in more than 30 years.

And this is no small matter.

The State Board of Education determines the curriculum standards for Texas public schools. It decides what students are expected to learn about American history, slavery, civil rights, science and religion. It approves instructional materials, helps oversee charter schools and manages billions of dollars in public education investments.

For years, the Republican-controlled board has been at the center of national controversies over how history is taught, the role of Christianity in public education and whether political ideology is influencing classroom instruction.

Now, with a possible Democratic majority, Texas could be entering a new era in public education.

But how much can actually change? Could controversial curriculum decisions be reversed? And what would a Democratic-controlled board mean for students, teachers and parents?

Joining us to discuss this historic election and what comes next is Felicia Martin, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, an organization that has closely monitored the State Board of Education and advocated for accurate, inclusive public school curricula.

Does a blue Texas mean a green Texas?

Does turning Texas blue mean Texas will go green?

For more than three decades, Texas has been governed by Republicans who have largely championed the oil and gas industry, resisted tougher environmental regulations, and made expanding fossil fuel production a central part of the state's economic policy.

But the election of Nov. 3 has dramatically changed the political landscape.

For environmental advocates, this could be a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change how Texas protects its air, water, land and communities.

And the challenges are enormous.

Texas is the nation's leading producer of oil and natural gas. It's also a national leader in wind and solar energy. The state faces worsening drought, extreme heat, increasingly destructive floods, industrial pollution and growing demands on its electricity grid and water supplies from the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence data centers.

For years, environmental organizations have accused Texas regulators of putting corporate profits ahead of public health and allowing polluters to operate with inadequate oversight.

Now those organizations are demanding action.

The Sierra Club and more than a dozen other Texas organizations have issued a joint statement calling on the incoming Democratic leadership to build a cleaner energy economy, hold polluting industries accountable, lower utility bills and restore local communities' ability to influence decisions that affect their health and environment.

But will a change in political leadership actually produce a fundamental change in environmental policy? Can Texas remain an energy powerhouse while becoming a national leader in environmental protection? And how much can Democrats accomplish with Republicans still controlling the state Senate?

Joining us to discuss this historic opportunity — and the challenges ahead — is David Cortez, director of the Sierra Club's Lone Star Chapter.

Elon Musk loses election

Elon Musk wasn't on the ballot Tuesday, but he may have been one of the biggest losers in the election.

The world's richest man poured hundreds of millions of dollars into electing Republicans, including candidates here in Texas. But despite his enormous wealth and political influence, voters delivered a sweeping rejection of many of the candidates he supported.

And that outcome didn't happen without a fight.

Grassroots organizations across Texas worked to educate voters about Musk's political spending, his influence over government, and the policies they say benefit billionaires at the expense of working people.

One of those organizations is VOCAL-TX, which has been organizing communities and raising awareness about the growing political power of Musk and other wealthy tech executives.

Now, with the election over, VOCAL-TX is holding an election after-party in Austin this Saturday to celebrate what organizers see as a rejection of Musk's attempt to buy political influence.

But did voters really reject Elon Musk? And what happens to his political power in Texas now that Democrats are preparing to take control of state government?

Joining us to talk about that is Paulette Soltani, an organizer with VOCAL-TX.