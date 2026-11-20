For decades, Texas has been a difficult place for organized labor. The state’s right-to-work laws, restrictions on collective bargaining, and Republican-controlled government have limited the political power of unions.

But after the Nov. 3 election, the Texas labor movement sees an opportunity for a dramatic change.

The Texas AFL-CIO says its members helped turn Texas blue, knocking on doors, working phone banks and sending more than half a million text messages. And the organization says 73 percent of its endorsed candidates won their races.

Now, with Democrats preparing to take control of the governor’s office and the Texas House, labor leaders are looking for a return on that political investment.

Joining us to discuss the labor movement’s role in the election and what working Texans should expect from the new government is Leonard Aguilar, president of the Texas AFL-CIO.

Rio Grande Islands

For more than 170 years, the border between Texas and Mexico has been defined by international treaties. But now, a dispute over a handful of small islands in the Rio Grande is raising questions about whether Texas is attempting to redraw the international boundary.

Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham recently declared that nine islands in the Rio Grande belong to Texas.

She says the state is asserting its rightful ownership and clearing up questions about who has the authority to patrol these islands, which have sometimes been used by drug traffickers and human smugglers.

But Mexico is pushing back, saying the islands are not Texas territory and that the state cannot unilaterally claim them.

But Buckingham lost her reelection bid, and incoming Democratic Land Commissioner Benjamin Flores is questioning the legality of the claim and promising to investigate.

Joining us to explain is Kevin Sieff, a journalist with The Atlantic. His new article is titled “The Islands That Texas Wants from Mexico.”

