Is A.I. replacing democracy? Historian Jill Lepore warns of a dangerous transformation

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming how Americans work, communicate and get their news. But could it also fundamentally change how the country is governed and ultimately undermine democracy itself?

Historian Jill Lepore examines the growing influence of technology companies over American democracy in her new book, “The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State.”

Lepore finds that billionaires, powerful technology companies and artificial intelligence are reshaping political power and threatening democratic institutions.

Lepore, a professor of American history at Harvard and staff writer for The New Yorker, argues that Americans are gradually surrendering important decisions to algorithms, automated systems and corporations whose leaders are not accountable to voters.

She calls this emerging system the "Artificial State," where government by elected representatives risks being displaced by government through machine-driven prediction, persuasion and automation.

Tracing the history of technological innovation, political manipulation and the rise of Silicon Valley, Lepore examines how social media algorithms, artificial intelligence and the concentration of corporate power have changed public discourse.

The consequences, she argues, extend beyond politics. The enormous demand for electricity, water and natural resources to power AI infrastructure also raises serious environmental concerns.

At the center of Lepore's book is a fundamental question: Who should control society's future, citizens acting through democratic institutions or the corporations developing increasingly powerful machines?

Despite her alarming assessment, Lepore rejects the idea that technological domination is inevitable.

She argues that understanding the history of these systems is the first step toward challenging their power and restoring democratic accountability.

Her message is that Americans still have a choice about the role artificial intelligence will play in their democracy — but that choice may become increasingly difficult the longer they wait.

Guest:

Jill Lepore is a Harvard historian and author of the book “The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State.”

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This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

