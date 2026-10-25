San Antonio Food Bank turns to carbon credits as hunger grows

The San Antonio Food Bank is pursuing a new source of revenue to rescue more surplus food as high grocery prices and declining enrollment in federal food assistance put additional pressure on South Texas families.

Nearly 630,000 people across its 29-county service area experienced food insecurity in 2024, including approximately 188,600 children, according to Feeding America estimates released this year.

Meanwhile, Texas SNAP enrollment fell to 2.8 million in September, down 21% from a year earlier, The Texas Tribune reported. Expanded federal work requirements and narrower eligibility have contributed to the decline, advocates say.

Against that backdrop, the Food Bank is participating in a carbon-credit project developed by Brightly. Rescuing edible food can prevent methane emissions that would occur if it decomposed in landfills.

Companies purchasing the credits help finance that work. Brightly says most net proceeds will return to participating rescue organizations, supporting trucks, drivers, refrigeration and staffing needed to collect and distribute more donated food.

Guest:

Eric Cooper is the President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

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This interview will be recorded live Monday, October 26, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

