Mayor Jones and City Council differ over process for bond tri-chair appointments

San Antonio’s 2027 bond program has become the latest flashpoint between Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones and City Council, which voted last week to end the mayor’s unilateral selection of the program’s three community chairs.

On Oct. 19, Jones announced her choices: Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach, Center for Health Care Services CEO Jelynne LeBlanc Jamison and San Antonio Food Bank executive Mario Obledo Jr. The chairs had the job to be the public face of the effort, build support for the bonds and engage with the public.

However, some members of the council complained they were not consulted in the selection and voted 7–3 to nullify those appointments, although all three remain eligible for consideration.

The new ordinance gives Councilmembers Sukh Kaur and Phyllis Viagran responsibility for reviewing candidates and recommending three chairs for full council approval.

Historically, mayors selected those leaders themselves.

Backers of the council’s move described the change as an opportunity to develop broader representation and community support for the bond effort.

Councilmember Marc Whyte said every district should have a voice. Jones defended her nominees’ qualifications, while Councilmember Jalen McKee-Rodriguez questioned whether the dispute was a “manufactured conflict.”

The vote does not cancel the bond effort. However, prolonged disagreements could consume preparation time and complicate efforts to build public support.

Council still must settle the package’s size, funding categories and committee structure. Staff recommend a $442 million program intended to avoid another property-tax-rate increase; some council members favor a larger investment.

Next, Kaur and Viagran are expected to review candidates over two weeks. Council is scheduled to revisit the bond Oct. 29 and must call an election by early February to put a package before voters in May 2027.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

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