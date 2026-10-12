Texas Railroad Commission race pits GOP activist against oil field engineer

A social media post targeting University of Texas students has brought bipartisan criticism to Republican Bo French’s campaign for Texas railroad commissioner, as Democrat Jon Rosenthal emphasizes his engineering experience and plans for stronger energy oversight.

French, a former Tarrant County Republican Party chairman with family ties to the oil business, defeated incumbent Jim Wright in the Republican primary runoff. Rosenthal is a Houston state representative and mechanical engineer with more than two decades of oil field experience.

On Sept. 13, French posted a photograph of students of South Asian descent celebrating UT’s football victory over Ohio State. His caption said social media was revealing “how many Americans have been displaced by foreigners.” Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and other GOP officials joined Democrats in condemning the post.

French defended his comments in a radio interview, saying his concern was whether universities prioritize Americans over foreign students. Republican state Rep. Drew Darby, chairman of the House Energy Resources Committee, called the post “racism, plain and simple” and urged an apology.

Despite its name, the Railroad Commission regulates Texas’ oil and natural gas industry, pipeline safety, natural gas utilities and certain mining operations. Its last railroad responsibilities were transferred in 2005. Three commissioners serve staggered six-year terms, with one seat elected every two years. Their decisions affect drilling, wastewater disposal, enforcement and energy infrastructure.

French has pledged to reduce regulations on oil and gas operators and eliminate practices he describes as diversity-based contracting. Rosenthal proposes stronger enforcement of natural gas weatherization requirements and increased industry funding to plug abandoned wells. He argues technical expertise should guide the agency’s work.

Libertarian Arthur DiBianca is also running. The November election will determine who joins an agency whose three seats have been controlled by Republicans since 1995.

Texas Public Radio invited French to join "The Source" to take listener questions, but he declined the opportunity. The invitation remains open.

Guest:

Jon Rosenthal is the Democratic nominee for Texas Railroad Commission.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.