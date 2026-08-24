Trump beef-import plan draws criticism from Sid Miller, Texas ranchers

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is criticizing President Donald Trump’s plan to increase beef imports, warning that the effort to reduce grocery prices could come at the expense of Texas cattle producers.

Trump announced Friday that the United States would allow up to 300,000 metric tons of imported ground-beef products to enter the country during a 90-day period without triggering higher “out-of-quota” tariffs.

Trump said foreign exporters had committed to selling the beef at 25% below current market prices, although the administration has not identified the participating countries or explained how the discount would reach consumers.

Miller, a Republican and longtime Trump supporter, agrees that families need relief from record beef prices but argues that imports are not a lasting solution. He has urged the administration to rebuild the domestic cattle herd, expand American meat-processing capacity and create incentives for ranchers to retain breeding animals.

“The right way to lower prices is by rebuilding America’s herds and processing capacity here at home,” Miller said previously while opposing expanded Argentine beef imports.

Texas ranchers worry that selling imported beef below prevailing prices will push cattle markets lower and discourage producers from expanding their herds. Cattle futures fell following Trump’s announcement.

Beef prices have risen as prolonged drought, high feed costs and years of herd reductions pushed the national cattle inventory to its lowest level in roughly 75 years. Economists also question whether the import plan will produce the promised savings. The proposed volume represents only about 3% of annual U.S. beef consumption, suggesting its effect at supermarket meat counters could be limited.

Guest:

Sid Miller is the Texas agriculture commissioner.

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