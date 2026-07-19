Ask The Mayor: Jones looks for cuts to city budget

San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is confronting major questions about the city’s finances, growth and relationship with the federal government.

Jones joins “The Source” Monday to discuss a projected $158 million city budget shortfall and the difficult choices it could force over services and spending.

She will also address negotiations surrounding a proposed downtown Spurs arena and the team’s request to play additional home games outside the county-owned Frost Bank Center.

Another issue is a proposed federal immigration detention center on San Antonio’s East Side. The project has drawn opposition from Jones and community advocates, while federal officials maintain detention facilities are necessary to enforce immigration laws.

Jones is also urging Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins to support $30 million in federal funding to acquire land for a new San Antonio VA hospital.

The House has approved the money, but it remains under Senate consideration. The proposed facility would replace the aging and crowded Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.

Jones also wants San Antonio included in VA clinical trials studying psychedelic-assisted therapies for veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255 or email thesource@tpr.org.

This interview will be recorded live on Monday, July 20, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.

