New book traces Lone Star Beer’s complicated San Antonio history

Lone Star Beer has marketed itself as a Texas tradition dating to 1884, but a new book argues the familiar brand grew from two distinct San Antonio breweries operating in different eras.

In "Lone Star Beer: A History of Two Iconic San Antonio Breweries," author Jeremy Banas traces the story to the original Lone Star Brewing Company, established by San Antonio businessmen along the San Antonio River in 1884.

The brewery later came under the control of Anheuser-Busch founder Adolphus Busch.

Operations ended during the World War I and Prohibition era, and the historic complex eventually became the San Antonio Museum of Art. That first brewery, however, did not produce the beer now sold as Lone Star.

The modern brand emerged from a separate brewery established after Prohibition. Following several ownership and name changes, the company acquired the Lone Star name and began producing Lone Star Beer in 1940. It made about 39,000 barrels during its first year.

Banas examines how music, dance halls and memorable advertising — including commercials featuring a giant armadillo pursuing beer trucks — helped transform the inexpensive lager into the self-proclaimed “National Beer of Texas.”

The book is scheduled for release July 21 from Arcadia Publishing’s History Press imprint.

A book launch party and signing are scheduled for July 22 from 3-6 p.m. at Otto’s Icehouse at The Pearl complex in San Antonio.

Guest:

Jeremy Banas is the author of "Lone Star Beer: A History of Two Iconic San Antonio Breweries."

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