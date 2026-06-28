Have Democrats lost the trust of American voters?

Former South Carolina congressman Joe Cunningham says the Democratic Party has lost touch with voters it once counted on and must rebuild trust before it can rebuild a winning coalition.

In his new book, “Life of the Party: How Democrats Lost America’s Trust — and How They Can Win It Back,” Cunningham argues that the party’s problem is not simply policy. It is the belief that Democratic leaders do not understand, respect or communicate effectively with ordinary Americans.

Cunningham, an attorney and former ocean engineer, won South Carolina’s Republican-leaning 1st Congressional District in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to capture the seat in nearly four decades.

He served one term before narrowly losing to Republican Nancy Mace in 2020 and later became the Democratic nominee for governor in 2022.

Cunningham says Democrats have too often sounded condescending toward Trump voters, focused on national ideological battles and relied on policy proposals without first establishing credibility. His prescription emphasizes locally relevant issues, less moralizing language and a sharper focus on affordability — particularly housing, health care, education and fees that squeeze household budgets.

He also faults President Joe Biden for seeking reelection in 2024 despite concerns about his age. Cunningham argues the party further damaged itself by elevating Kamala Harris without an open primary after Biden withdrew from the race.

Cunningham’s critique reflects a broader debate inside the party, but it is not the only explanation for Democratic setbacks. Other Democrats argue the party must communicate its economic record more effectively, invest in new media and organize more aggressively rather than retreat from progressive priorities.

Public opinion shows problems for both major parties. Gallup reported in 2025 that only 34% of Americans viewed the Democratic Party favorably, while Republicans also struggled with independent voters.

Guest:

Joe Cunningham is a former U.S. Congressman from South Carolina and the first Democrat elected to South Carolina's First Congressional District in more than 40 years. He is the author of the book "Life of the Party: How the Democratic Party lost the Public's Trust, and How they can win it Back."

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