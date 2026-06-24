Ticks pose a growing threat to Texans, pets and livestock

Ticks are posing a widening health and agricultural threat in Texas, where the blood-feeding parasites remain active throughout much of the year and become especially abundant during the warmer months.

Texas is home to 11 commonly encountered tick species, including the lone star, American dog, brown dog, Gulf Coast and blacklegged ticks. Researchers say changes in temperature, rainfall, land use and wildlife populations can influence where ticks survive and how frequently people and animals encounter them.

For people, Texas ticks can transmit ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis, spotted-fever rickettsioses, tularemia and tick-borne relapsing fever. Lone star tick bites are also associated with alpha-gal syndrome, a potentially serious allergy to red meat and other mammal-derived products.

Many tick-borne infections initially resemble the flu, causing fever, headache, fatigue and muscle pain. Rocky Mountain spotted fever can become life-threatening without early antibiotic treatment.

Texas remains a low-incidence state for Lyme disease, however, and many Lyme cases reported among Texans were acquired in other states or countries. State data also do not demonstrate that every tick species or disease is increasing uniformly across Texas. Health officials caution that confirmed cases probably understate the true incidence because infections can be overlooked or misdiagnosed.

Pets face similar risks. Dogs can contract ehrlichiosis, anaplasmosis and other infections that may cause fever, lethargy, joint pain, appetite loss or abnormal bleeding. Veterinarians recommend year-round tick prevention in areas where exposure is possible.

For ranchers, cattle fever ticks present a separate danger. The ticks can transmit bovine babesiosis, which destroys red blood cells and can kill susceptible cattle. Federal and state officials maintain a permanent quarantine zone stretching from Brownsville to Del Rio to prevent the ticks from spreading beyond the border region.

Because of the spread of fever ticks in South Texas The Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) is informing hunters of additional requirements for moving white-tailed deer, nilgai, antelope, black buck, axis deer, and other exotic cervid hide-on carcasses, hides, capes, or live animals from quarantine zones in South Texas.

A representative from TAHC or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) must inspect and treat carcasses, hides, capes, or the animals themselves before they are removed from the areas.

Currently, fever tick quarantines are established in Brooks, Cameron, Starr, Val Verde, Webb, Willacy, and Zapata counties.

Health authorities recommend repellents, protective clothing, frequent tick checks and prompt removal of attached ticks. Pets and livestock should be protected through veterinarian-approved treatments.

Guest:

DR. Barry R. Davis is a professor and former Interim Chair of the Department of Biostatistics at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health and directs the Coordinating Center for Clinical Trials. His research interests include the development and applications of statistical methods for clinical trials and epidemiology.

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