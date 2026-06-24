FRONTLINE investigates loosely regulated world of private infant adoption

A new FRONTLINE documentary examines how gaps in state law may allow unlicensed intermediaries and some adoption agencies to exploit pregnant women and prospective parents seeking to adopt.

“Baby Brokers,” produced with the nonprofit newsroom Retro Report, investigates what critics call “adoption tourism.” The practice involves recruiting pregnant women, often through paid online advertising, and transporting them to states where adoption laws may make placements faster or easier.

The documentary focuses on Utah, which has historically had comparatively permissive adoption laws. FRONTLINE reports that some agencies and brokers have offered financially struggling women transportation, housing, food and help with medical bills.

Critics say such assistance can become coercive when women believe they owe the agency money or must surrender their child after accepting support.

The investigation draws on interviews with birth parents, adoptive parents, adoptees, agency operators, advocates and government officials, along with thousands of pages of records. It describes a national private-adoption system governed largely by inconsistent state laws, even when pregnant women, adoptive families and intermediaries are located in different states.

Adoption providers defend legitimate financial assistance as an important service for women facing homelessness, poverty or unsafe living conditions. Donna Pope, who heads a Utah adoption agency, told the filmmakers that women should be able to relocate when doing so connects them with needed services and support.

The National Council for Adoption, an industry organization, has also warned about deceptive advertising and unlicensed intermediaries. Its research found that some online advertisements misrepresented brokers as licensed adoption providers.

Utah enacted reforms in 2026 that restrict financial incentives and adoption advertising, strengthen disclosure requirements and require adoption-only child-placement agencies to become nonprofit organizations by 2027.

The documentary also examines a bipartisan federal proposal intended to limit unlicensed brokers operating across state lines. Supporters argue that national safeguards are needed, while acknowledging that adoption law has traditionally been controlled by the states.

“Baby Brokers” premiered June 23 on PBS and is available through FRONTLINE’s digital platforms.

Guests:

Gabrielle Glaser is a journalist and author and the documentary’s correspondent.

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