FRONTLINE: Investigating Iran's nuclear program

Was Iran days or weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon as the Trump administration has claimed? This timeline is being used by President Trump as justification for starting a war with Iran but the assertion has been made with no evidence.

In June 2025 the U.S. and Israel launched a series of attacks on Iran targeting its nuclear development facilities. Trump called the bombings a complete success that “completely obliterated” Iran’s ability to enrich uranium needed to create a nuclear weapon.

But on Feb. 28 the U.S. and Israel began another series of bombing attacks on Iran which continue.

As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran widens, FRONTLINE is revisiting the conflict with an updated documentary that is aimed at helping viewers understand both the road to war and the long-running dispute over Iran’s nuclear program. The new reporting comes as fighting spreads across the region and the Trump administration signals the conflict could continue for weeks.

“Strike on Iran: The Nuclear Question,” is produced with The Washington Post, Evident Media and Bellingcat. The documentary investigates Iran’s nuclear program after the June 2025 strikes, using rare on-the-ground access inside Iran and forensic analysis. FRONTLINE says the new version adds reporting on the latest strikes, the threat Iran was seen as posing, and the consequences of attacks on nuclear facilities and scientists.

The documentary arrives as debate continues over how close Iran has been to a nuclear weapon, whether military action can contain that threat, and what a longer war could mean for the region.

The program is available through PBS stations, the PBS app and PBS streaming platforms.

Guest:

Sebastian Walker is a director and producer for FRONTLINE.

Adam Desiderio is a director and producer for FRONTLINE.

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