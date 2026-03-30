Decoding the Mayan mystery

For generations, the ancient Maya were often described in popular culture as a mysterious people who rose, built dazzling cities, and then somehow vanished. But a major shift in scholarship has upended that narrative.

In “The Four Heavens: A New History of the Ancient Maya,” archaeologist and epigrapher David Stuart argues that researchers can now tell a far richer and more human history because they are finally able to read much of what the Maya wrote about themselves.

That change is rooted in the long decipherment of Maya hieroglyphic writing. According to the source material provided here, scholars could read only about 20% of the script in 1980, mostly dates and numbers. Today, roughly 80% is legible, allowing historians to reconstruct royal lineages, wars, alliances, rituals and political rivalries from thousands of inscriptions on monuments, palace walls and painted ceramics.

Stuart’s new book draws on that breakthrough to present what the publisher calls a “new history” of the civilization across nearly three millennia.

The result challenges an older image promoted by influential early scholars who portrayed the Maya chiefly as peaceful astronomers and calendar makers.

The deciphered texts reveal something more familiar and politically charged: competing dynasties, court intrigue, propaganda, warfare and strategic marriages between powerful city-states.

Rather than a single unified empire, the Maya world now looks more like a shifting mosaic of kingdoms. Among the most important were the rival “Great Houses” of the Kanul, or Snake dynasty, and the Mutul dynasty centered at Tikal, whose power struggles shaped much of the Classic period from about 150 to 900 C.E.

Stuart’s account also reframes the so-called Maya “collapse.” The new understanding is not that an entire people disappeared, but that elite political systems fractured in the ninth century, severing later communities from many of the Classic-era royal histories.

Spanish colonization deepened that rupture. The destruction of Maya books, including Bishop Diego de Landa’s notorious burnings in 1562, and the eventual loss of hieroglyphic literacy erased much of the civilization’s historical memory.

Even so, the Maya did not vanish. Millions of Maya people still live across Mexico and Central America and speak more than 20 Mayan languages. What has changed is that the ancient Maya voices are no longer lost to historians. Through decipherment, they are speaking again.

Guest:

David Stuart is the author of "The Four Heavens: A New History of the Ancient Maya." Stuart is the director of that Mesoamerica Center at the University of Texas at Austin.

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