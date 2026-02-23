Texas could require Bible reading in public schools

Texas public school students could soon be required to read Bible passages in English language arts classes from kindergarten through 12th grade under a draft proposal before the Texas State Board of Education.

The proposal, developed by the Texas Education Agency, is part of what state officials describe as a first-in-the-nation effort to create a statewide “literary canon” — a list of required readings assigned to each grade level. The draft spans multiple genres, ranging from nursery rhymes and fairy tales in the early grades to historical speeches and full-length novels in high school.

Embedded in the list are ten excerpts from the Old and New Testaments. The selections include familiar stories and passages such as “Jonah and the Whale” slated for seventh grade, “The Eight Beatitudes” from the Gospel of Matthew in eighth grade, and Chapter 3 from the Book of Lamentations for ninth graders.

The draft also pulls in three Bible-themed readings that have been promoted through the state’s controversial Bluebonnet Learning curriculum: “The Golden Rule” for kindergarten, “The Parable of the Prodigal Son” for first grade, and “The Road to Damascus” for third grade.

Texas has previously offered optional Bible-infused lessons, but supporters of the new proposal argue that biblical references have played a significant role in English-language literature and American cultural history and can be taught in a literary context.

Critics counter that mandating religious texts for all students raises constitutional concerns and risks blurring the line between teaching about religion and promoting it — particularly in a state with students from many faith traditions, as well as families with no religious affiliation.

If the board adopts the draft, it would mark a notable shift: advocates and opponents alike say it would be the first time any state has required Bible readings for all public school students as part of an official, statewide English curriculum sequence.

If approved, the mandatory bible readings would not appear in classrooms immediately. Under the current proposal, the new requirements would take effect in the 2030–31 school year, giving districts time to adjust lesson plans, order materials and train teachers.

Guests:

Andrew L. Seidel is the Vice President of Strategic Communications at the Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Caro Achar is the ACLU-Texas Engagement Coordinator for Free Speech.



