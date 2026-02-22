Mayor Jones calls for answers from ICE on death of Ruben Ray Martinez

Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones is calling for transparency and accountability from U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees Immigrations and Customs Enforcement regarding the March 2025 shooting death of San Antonio resident Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen.

Jones said the community deserves “a full and transparent accounting” of the events that led to Martinez’s death.

Internal records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request show that an ICE agent fatally shot 23-year-old Martinez. The documents were obtained by the watchdog group American Oversight and made public last week, shedding new light on a case that had not previously been disclosed.

Jones and others, including San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro, are raising questions about why the fatal shooting had not been publicly acknowledged earlier. Details about the circumstances leading up to the shooting remain limited in the records released so far, including what prompted the encounter and whether Martinez was the intended target of enforcement activity.

Jones specifically requested the immediate release of body camera footage from the agents involved, along with dispatch records, use-of-force reports and any internal reviews conducted since the shooting. She emphasized that Martinez’s status as a U.S. citizen heightens the urgency of the inquiry and raises broader concerns about enforcement practices.

“Our community needs answers,” Ortiz Jones said, urging federal officials to cooperate with local leaders and Martinez’s family. “Transparency is essential to maintaining public trust.”

Homeland Security has not yet indicated whether it will release the requested body camera video. Meanwhile, advocates and civil rights groups say the newly disclosed records underscore the need for independent oversight as investigations into the shooting continue.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Monday through Thursday from 12-1 p.m.

Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This episode will be recorded on Monday, February 23, 2026, at 12:30 p.m.