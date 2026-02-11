Sakai and Nirenberg to lay out their vision for Bexar County

Bexar County Democrats are heading toward the March 3 primary with a marquee contest for Bexar County judge, the chief executive for the county, with a choice between incumbent Peter Sakai and former San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The race between the two veteran elected officials is centering around a handful of big-ticket questions for the fast-growing Bexar County with expanding needs.

A main question is where the two stand on support for Project Marvel, the city’s plan for the downtown sports-and-entertainment district anchored by a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs.

Sakai is now staking out a position opposed to the proposal — although previously he seemed to back it. Voters narrowly approved the arena-related venue-tax measure, Proposition B, in November 2025 with 52.14% of the vote. Proposition A easily passed with 55.91% voter approval for “year-round rodeo” improvements to the county’s Freeman Coliseum grounds.

In recent debates, Sakai has tried to distance himself from the broader Project Marvel concept, arguing it won’t deliver enough benefit, particularly to the East Side. Nirenberg, who as mayor developed Project Marvel, has characterized Sakai’s new posture as disingenuous.

Public safety and emergency preparedness have also become a defining contrast. Sakai has pointed to county-backed flood-warning investments, including a $21 million partnership with the San Antonio River Authority to deploy a next-generation warning system, as proof of “action” after deadly floods and near-flood tragedies. Nirenberg has argued the county shouldn’t wait until a deadly disaster, like the Beitel Creek flood, before taking action. He is calling for developing resilience infrastructure as an ongoing priority rather than a too-late response.

There is also the question of the Bexar County Jail and whether the county should build a new one. The 38-year-old Bexar County Adult Detention Center faces persistent problems, including overcrowding, staffing shortages, rising overtime, and a growing public focus on inmate deaths.

Both candidates say they support expanding diversion capacity for people with mental illness or substance-use disorders, but they are split on the scope of a bricks-and-mortar solution. Nirenberg has left the door open to a new or relocated jail as part of broader redevelopment, while Sakai has framed that idea as financially unrealistic and politically untenable.

Underlying each issue is fiscal stewardship. Both candidates claim they are best suited for dealing with how to handle what’s been called the "ARPA cliff." The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding is set to be exhausted by fiscal year 2028. That’s when a structural budget deficit is projected due to the loss of the one-time injection of $389 million. The county utilized about 75% of these funds for general operational revenue rather than one-time projects, meaning they must now cut spending or find new revenue to sustain programs funded by this temporary federal aid. To manage the transition, officials may have to cut services, reduce staff, or increase taxes, all while managing high debt levels.

Guests:

Ron Nirenberg is the former mayor of San Antonio and is running for the Democratic nomination for Bexar County Judge.

Peter Sakai is seeking re-election for Bexar County Judge and is seeking the Democratic nomination.

