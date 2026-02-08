Should San Antonio have a jail diversion center?

San Antonio and Bexar County officials are exploring the creation of a jail diversion and recovery center designed to steer some people accused of low-level offenses away from the criminal justice system and into treatment. These would be people tied to mental illness, intellectual and developmental disabilities, or substance-use disorders.

The immediate next step is funding and developing a feasibility study led by the Center for Health Care Services, which is expected to map out the center’s operating model, capacity, siting options, and projected costs.

The San Antonio City Council’s Public Safety Committee voted unanimously in January to partner on the study, and city staff said the city would contribute $30,000, with total study costs estimated at $100,000 to $120,000.

Backers argue the project is a practical response to jail overcrowding and the heavy use of detention for people in crisis. One version of the concept discussed publicly would offer short-term stabilization, up to roughly two weeks, and then connect individuals to longer-term care, housing supports, or community supervision when appropriate.

The proposal is also being framed as a coordination fix: District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo has called for a joint city-county ad hoc committee. This potentially includes Sheriff Javier Salazar and outgoing District Attorney Joe Gonzales. They are looking to build a centralized diversion pipeline rather than a patchwork of programs.

However, major questions remain: Who qualifies? Who makes the call at arrest and magistration? How will ongoing operations be funded?

Critics and reform advocates alike say San Antonio’s broader booking and jail-intake problems, including delays that can leave medically vulnerable people waiting for care, can be addressed with this option.

Guests:

Jelynne LeBlanc Jamison is the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Center for Health Care Services (CHCS), the mental health authority for Bexar County.

