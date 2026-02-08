Mayor Jones to give update on the East Side ICE detention center

After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement purchased a massive warehouse on the city’s East Side for a migrant detention center, San Antonio Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones said she is looking into how the city can push back.

Jones will give an update on possible options the city has on dealing with the ICE facility on Monday on Texas Public Radio's The Source.

At a recent San Antonio City Council meeting dozens of citizens spoke out against the ICE detention center coming to a roughly 640,000-square-foot warehouse known as Oakmont 410 where up to 1,500 people will be housed.

Jones has acknowledged that that city has limited authority to prevent the opening of the ICE facility because federal facilities are generally not bound by local zoning rules.

Meanwhile, local officials have warned the project could affect nearby neighborhoods and economic development. And there is concern that ICE will increase its raids in the San Antonio area once there is a facility to place more detainees.

These immigration raids, particularly at construction sites, are affecting the region’s building economy. Industry leaders and lenders have reported workers staying home, delayed timelines, and knock-on impacts for housing supply and costs.

The issue has become politically charged as local and state leaders debate what role, if any, cities can play in responding to federal enforcement tactics.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

