New public works director on SA road construction

Frustration with the frequent glacial pace of street construction projects in some key parts of San Antonio became so pronounced that it was even an issue during the 2025 campaign for mayor.

Voters were demanding solutions and the end of traffic cone directed detours on some major thoroughfares, including South Alamo Street, Cesar Chavez Blvd, Santa Rosa Street, North St. Mary’s Street and Broadway.

Small business owners repeatedly complained that the non-complete construction was hurting their sales. In response, the city gave out millions in grants to small businesses to offset revenue losses from road construction projects.

The city’s public works department caught the blame for moving too slowly on major street projects and for a lack of communication throughout the process.

As a solution City Manager Erik Walsh cleaved the Public Works Department in two. He said the split would accelerate construction projects.

The new Capital Delivery Department will focus on new, large-scale projects such as the construction of streets, drainage, parks and city facilities.

Public Works will maintain existing infrastructure with a focus on streets, sidewalks, drainage and traffic systems.

Art Reinhardt is the director of the San Antonio Public Works Department.

