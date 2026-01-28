Planned Parenthood South Texas post Dobbs

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than three years after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of South Texas says it is continuing to operate clinics across the region by emphasizing contraception, cancer screenings, STI testing and other primary and preventive care that remain legal in Texas.

Texas law now prohibits almost all abortions, with civil and criminal penalties for providers and limited, narrow exceptions. Planned Parenthood South Texas states it cannot provide abortions in Texas, but offers pregnancy dating ultrasounds, medically accurate information, and helps connect patients to out-of-state abortion care.

The affiliate’s ability to keep doors open has been shaped by the post-Dobbs landscape and years of political and financial pressure. Texas has sought to remove Planned Parenthood from public funding streams and pursued aggressive legal fights, while the organization has leaned more heavily on private donations and restructuring to maintain services.

This month, the group also made a highly visible statement of support for LGBTQ+ patients: it began painting rainbow “crosswalks” on pavement at its health centers, starting with installations at its Richland Hills Drive location in San Antonio and at a clinic in Harlingen.

The crosswalk painted followed the city’s removal of rainbow crosswalks in the Pride Cultural Heritage District after the state of Texas demanded the removal of “political ideologies” from public roadways. Planned Parenthood South Texas said all seven of its locations will eventually feature the rainbow markings.

Guests:

Laura Terrill is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Texas. Terrill joined PPST in 2022 with almost two decades of experience in public administration and policy, coalition building, and electoral politics.

Kate Sanchez is the Senior Manager of Organizing and Advocacy at Planned Parenthood South Texas. Sanchez began working with the Planned Parenthood Federation as an organizer in Washington D.C. a few months before Roe v. Wade fell.

Malina White is the lead clinician at Planned Parenthood South Texas. White joined PPST in 2023 and brings more than 13 years of experience in health care. She holds a master’s degree in nursing.

"The Source" is a live call-in program airing Mondays through Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org.

This episode will be recorded on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.