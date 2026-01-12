Mayor Jones and Pride SA to discuss rainbow crosswalk

San Antonio is moving forward with the removal of its rainbow-striped crosswalks in the city’s Pride Cultural Heritage District after the state, through the Texas Department of Transportation, warned that nonstandard roadway markings could jeopardize state and federal transportation dollars.

The crosswalks, which were installed in 2018 at Main Avenue and Evergreen Street, have become a widely recognized symbol of LGBTQ visibility in the neighborhood.

City officials say they asked the state for an exemption but were denied, and they announced plans to replace the rainbow markings with standard black-and-white striping by Jan. 15.

Supporters argue the crosswalks help affirm the district’s identity and have not been tied to an increase in traffic accidents. Critics, including some state leaders and local conservatives, contend that crosswalks should remain uniform for safety and that public infrastructure should not display political messages.

The dispute escalated into court this month after Pride San Antonio, an organizer of the city’s Pride events, and the Texas Conservative Liberty Forum sued, seeking to halt both the removal and a city-backed plan to replace the crosswalks with rainbow- and transgender-flag-themed sidewalk art.

The suit alleges the city improperly spent about $170,000 without required approval. City management has paused the sidewalk-art portion while litigation proceeds, but a Bexar County judge denied a temporary restraining order, allowing crosswalk removal to continue.

As crews began work this week, the city said it would preserve portions of the rainbow material as historic artifacts, an attempt to honor the symbol while complying with the state’s directive.

Guest:

Gina Ortiz Jones is the mayor of San Antonio.

James Poindexter is the secretary of Pride San Antonio.

This episode will be recorded on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.