Investigating Houston's Candy Man serial killer

The 1970s were marked by numerous shocking crimes, but few were as horrifying as the case of Dean Corll, infamously known as the “Candy Man” killer. His hunting ground was Houston and Pasadena, Texas between 1970 and 1973. Corll was responsible for one of the most gruesome serial killing sprees in American history, targeting young boys and teenagers.

Corll earned the nickname “Candy Man” because his family owned a candy factory, and he was known for giving out free candy to local children. He used this reputation, and his friendly demeanor, to lure boys into his home. What made the case even more disturbing was that Corll didn’t act alone. He was aided by two teenage accomplices, David Brooks and Elmer Wayne Henley, who helped him find and trap victims in exchange for money, gifts, and trust.

Corll sexually assaulted, tortured, and murdered at least 28 boys, though some believe the number could be higher. The truth about his crimes only came to light in August 1973 when Henley shot Corll in a moment of self-preservation. After the killing, Henley called the police and confessed everything, leading to the discovery of bodies buried in various locations, including a rented boat shed.

The Candy Man case horrified the public and exposed deep flaws in the way law enforcement handled missing persons, especially runaways and young boys from poor or troubled homes. Many of the victims had been dismissed as delinquents.

There are still many unanswered questions about Corll’s crimes and his victims. Investigative journalist and author Lise Olsen has uncovered new information for her new book “The Scientist and the Serial Killer: The Search for Houston’s Lost Boys.” Olsen tells the story of the relentless efforts of forensic anthropologist Dr. Sharon Derrick as she works to identify Corll’s forgotten victims.

Olsen also exposes the gross failures of Houston’s law enforcement, the systemic neglect of missing boys from working-class neighborhoods, and the power of scientific persistence in the face of injustice.

Lise Olson is an award-winning investigative journalist, editor and author based in Texas. Her reports in three states over 20 years contributed to the prosecutions of a former congressman and a federal judge, inspired laws and reforms, helped solve cold cases, restored names to unidentified murder victims, and freed dozens of wrongfully held prisoners. She is currently investigations editor at the Texas Observer.

