Could Israel's war in Gaza spread to the West Bank?

Since Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, war has raged in Gaza. The stated goal of the Israeli leadership is the complete eradication of Hamas. The conflict has resulted in thousands of deaths of Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, Hamas is growing in popularity as tensions rise with the Palestinian population there, adding to the concern of a widening conflict in the Middle East.

Frontline correspondent Ramita Navai reports on the rising support for militant groups as Israel launches incursions into the West Bank. Navai reports that the Palestinian Authority has lost the support of most people in the West Bank amid new waves of violence.

"Israel's Second Front" is a 2024 documentary by Ramita Navai that premiered on PBS on January 23, 2024 at 7 PM ET. It is also available on pbs.org/frontline and in the PBS app.

Ramita Navai is an Emmy and Robert F. Kennedy award-winning British-Iranian journalist, documentary producer and author. She has reported from over forty countries and has a reputation for investigations and work in hostile environments.

This interview will air on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.