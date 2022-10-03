What were the takeaways from Abbott, O’Rourke gubernatorial debate?
MONDAY at noon on "The Source" –– On Friday, Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke faced off in their only scheduled debate ahead of the November general election. It was a highly anticipated debate, with only a few polling points difference between the two of them. The border, the Uvalde school shooting and reproductive rights were at the forefront of issues discussed.
What were the revelations from the debate? Who came better prepared? Has this debate swayed undecided voters? What questions were not answered?
- Sergio Martínez-Beltrán, reports on Texas politics and government for The Texas Newsroom
Scott Braddock, journalist, political analyst, editor of the Quorum Report and co-host of the Texas Take podcast