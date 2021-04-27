After Big Wins In 2020, What's Next For The Democratic Party?

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates showcased a wide range of values and priorities, most succinctly embodied by differences between frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

Now, President Joe Biden is angling for centrism, but progressives continue to tally big wins. What's next for the Democratic Party?

What shifts are happening within the party and what could it mean for future election outcomes? Which kinds of candidates are running on Democratic platforms and what are their goals?

Did opposition to Trump and Biden's 2020 presidential win increase solidarity among Democrats, or is the rift continuing to widen between moderates and more liberal factions, who decry the control of so-called "establishment Democrats"?

Where is the party gaining the most traction with voters, geographically and demographically? How successful is the party in connecting with its constituents and real-world problems? What influence could evangelical Democrats have on future elections?

What is the party's strategy for winning in states that are traditionally GOP strongholds? Is there any real chance of turning Texas blue?

Which issues will be front and center for Democrats in 2022, and how does the party plan to energize and mobilize its base?

*This interview will be recorded on Wednesday, April 28.