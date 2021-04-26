New Film Traces COVID-19's Path Around The Globe During Year One Of 'The Virus That Shook The World'

The first year of the pandemic was whirlwind. In January 2020, the World Health Organization announced the existence of a coronavirus-related pneumonia originating in Wuhan, China.

By the end of the month, the first case of COVID-19 was reported in the United States and the WHO declared it a global health emergency.

In the months following, countries around the world crossed grim milestones: 500 deaths, then 5,000, then 100,000. Cases surged in the summertime and leaders across the globe attempted to rein in transmission.

In "The Virus That Shook the World," an award-winning filmmaker documents the last year of living amid the coronavirus pandemic. It explores how the virus and its fallout affected people in 21 countries around the world, in different but equally critical ways.

Part one of the special premiered Monday, April 26. Part 2 will air Tuesday, April 27, at 9 p.m. Central on PBS station KLRN in San Antonio.

The full 3-hour series will also be available to stream on FRONTLINE’s website, YouTube and the PBS Video App.

Guest: James Bluemel, director of the FRONTLINE documentary special "The Virus That Shook the World"

