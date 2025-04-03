Texas Matters: 'Fumed'-Battle Cry

When Hurricane Harvey struck Houston in August 2017, it unleashed historic rainfall, flooding neighborhoods and overwhelming infrastructure. One of the most dangerous consequences occurred at the San Jacinto River Waste Pits, a Superfund site containing toxic dioxins from decades of paper mill waste. As the San Jacinto River rose, it breached protective barriers at the site, releasing hazardous chemicals into the water. This toxic release posed a severe risk to nearby communities, particularly Channelview in Harris County.

Channelview, already reeling from devastating floods that destroyed homes and displaced families, now faced an invisible threat—long-term exposure to cancer-causing chemicals in floodwaters. Residents reported strong chemical odors and strange skin rashes. Many feared for their health and their children’s future. The community, long burdened by industrial pollution, saw this weather event turn a chronic problem into a public health crisis. Despite the Environmental Protection Agency confirming the release, cleanup efforts were slow and communication poor, deepening public distrust.

Hurricane Harvey didn’t just damage property; it exposed deep environmental injustices. In Channelview and similar neighborhoods, it revealed the toxic legacy of industrial waste and the government’s failure to protect vulnerable communities in the face of climate-fueled disasters. The recovery continues, but so does the fight for accountability.

Texas Public Radio is partnering with the nonprofit newsroom Public Health Watch to amplify their reporting on environmental issues and resulting health impacts in Channelview.

Channelview is a once quiet unincorporated community outside Houston. It’s now in the heart of America’s petrochemical industry. And the residents are dealing with a lot—explosions and toxins and more.

