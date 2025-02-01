Texas Matters: What Tin Pan Alley Says About Life In 'The Wild West'

The song “Life in the West” became popular in the 1840s. The lyrics, written by American poet George Pope Morris, evoke the call of the fertile promised land and celebrates the freedom of living so close to nature.

On this episode of Texas Matters, we'll discuss popular songs of the American West with Peabody-winning music scholar Michael Lasser.

“Life in the West” doesn’t mention the constant danger and non-stop labor it takes to survive in the wild west. Rather, it’s a romantic portrait of how life would be much better away from the city and away from the rules of government.

It’s one of the songs highlighted by Lasser in his exploration of the "Sounds of the West: Settling The West in American Popular Songs." Lasser examines the great American songbook to see what it says about the frontier. And the tune smiths of Tin Pan Alley had a lot to sing about.

Playlist:

