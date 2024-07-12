© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Beryl blame game

By David Martin Davies
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:03 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Gov Abbott posted July 11 "In Tokyo today with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi to strengthen our relationship with Japan. We discussed the many ways that Texas and Japan will continue to work together to promote economic growth and prosperity. Japan has a strong ally in Texas."
Governor Abbott Instagram
Gov Abbott posted July 11 "In Tokyo today with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi to strengthen our relationship with Japan.
We discussed the many ways that Texas and Japan will continue to work together to promote economic growth and prosperity.
Japan has a strong ally in Texas."

Early Monday morning Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a category 1 hurricane with the east side of the eyewall impacting Brazoria County.

As Beryl tracked into Texas, Houston was directly impacted by Beryl's eyewall. More than 2.7 million lost power. Over 8 inches of rain fell in and around Houston.

On Friday over a million households were still without power.

Electric utility CenterPoint announced it plans to restore power to 80% of customers by end of day Sunday.

But there’s been another Beryl related disturbance – a storm of finger pointing. Who is to blame for the slow response to help the impacted people of Houston?

Typically, during a natural disaster, Texas leaders have stood shoulder to shoulder at press conferences—putting politics to aside and working instead to focus on saving lives.

That’s not what we are seeing in Houston post-Beryl.

I spoke to Scott Braddock about this. Braddock is the editor of "The Quorum Report" and the co-host of the "Texas Take" podcast with the Houston Chronicle.

He said there is no excuse for Governor Greg Abbott not being in Texas during this disaster.

Science Moms
Hurricane Beryl was the first storm to make landfall in the U.S. this hurricane season, which runs to the end of November.

Claudia Benitez-Nelson is a climate scientist at the University of South Carolina who specializes in climate change. She says Texas needs to prepare for more powerful storm like Beryl. She is part of a group called Science Moms.

Tags
Texas Matters Hurricane BerylGreg AbbottDan PatrickTop Stories
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies