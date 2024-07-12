Texas Matters: Beryl blame game

Early Monday morning Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a category 1 hurricane with the east side of the eyewall impacting Brazoria County.

As Beryl tracked into Texas, Houston was directly impacted by Beryl's eyewall. More than 2.7 million lost power. Over 8 inches of rain fell in and around Houston.

On Friday over a million households were still without power.

Electric utility CenterPoint announced it plans to restore power to 80% of customers by end of day Sunday.

But there’s been another Beryl related disturbance – a storm of finger pointing. Who is to blame for the slow response to help the impacted people of Houston?

Typically, during a natural disaster, Texas leaders have stood shoulder to shoulder at press conferences—putting politics to aside and working instead to focus on saving lives.

That’s not what we are seeing in Houston post-Beryl.

I spoke to Scott Braddock about this. Braddock is the editor of "The Quorum Report" and the co-host of the "Texas Take" podcast with the Houston Chronicle.

He said there is no excuse for Governor Greg Abbott not being in Texas during this disaster.

Science Moms

Hurricane Beryl was the first storm to make landfall in the U.S. this hurricane season, which runs to the end of November.

Claudia Benitez-Nelson is a climate scientist at the University of South Carolina who specializes in climate change. She says Texas needs to prepare for more powerful storm like Beryl. She is part of a group called Science Moms.