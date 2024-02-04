Texas Matters: AG Paxton's office in disarray

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is frequently in the news for his personal legal problems, his impeachment, the lawsuits he files to keep women from getting life-saving abortions and for his lawsuits against the Biden Administration. But rarely does the public get a chance to learn about how well the state attorney general’s office is performing its core functions.

An investigation by the Texas Tribune and ProPublica shines a light on the AG’s Civil Medicaid Fraud unit and finds that it’s falling apart under the leadership of Paxton. And that could be costing Texans millions of dollars.

Vianna Davila is an investigative reporter with the Texas Tribune and ProPublica. Her story is Under Ken Paxton, Texas’ civil Medicaid fraud unit is falling apart

Annie’s List in 2024

Since the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v Wade there’s been a growing interest in a new generation of women entering politics.

And there’s the impression that 2024 will be a year that ushers in a new class of these women into running campaigns and getting elected to public office.

Annie’s List works to recruit, train and elect progressive women in Texas, not just at the capitol, but at all levels of state and local government.

The organization just turned 20 years—and in that time, they’ve raised $20 million and helped candidates win over 160 races.

Ana Ramón is the executive director of Annie’s List – a statewide political action committee.

Affordable Connectivity Program

In today’s world not having access to the internet puts someone at a marked disadvantage. They are essentially unable to compete in the economy—as a consumer or as a small business owner. They are also hobbled in education—trying to do schoolwork or learn coding or other marketable skills on their own.

This is why there is the Affordable Connectivity Program. The ACP is a federal program to help low-income people afford quality internet. In Texas almost 1.7 million households are enrolled in the Affordable Connectivity Program. That’s about 1 in 7 households in the state.

And Texas has received over $822 million dollars in funding from the Affordable Connectivity Program. That means Texas families are saving about $45.6 million total each month.

Tom Perez is the White House Director of Intergovernmental Affairs. He says the ACP is part of the Biden Administration’s effort to expand economic opportunity in rural America.

You can apply for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) online, by mail, or by contacting your current internet company.