Texas Matters: Grid worries and why the U.S. shouldn't invade Mexico

Texas is having multiple electric grid emergencies.

Messages were sent across the state asking folks to reduce their power consumption to avoid rolling blackouts. This was while triple-digit heat was baking much of the state.

The tight energy conditions are expected to continue for at least several more days.

Why is this happening? How can it be avoided and how much will it all cost us?

To get answers, I reached out to Doug Lewin. He's the author of the Texas Energy and Power newsletter, president of Stoic Energy and host of the Texas Power Podcast.

Mexico Relations

This week, during the debate for the qualifying Republican candidates for president, one applause line that all the candidates seemed to agree with is the need to send American armed forces into Mexico to kill members of the drug cartels and destroy the labs that make fentanyl, a deadly narcotic.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has previously promised to authorize lethal force at the border against drug smugglers, was asked if he would support sending U.S. Special Forces over the border into Mexico to take out fentanyl labs and the operations of drug cartels. "Yes, and I will do it on day one," he said.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro, a Democrat, says this is a terrible idea. It will not work, and it will only make matters much worse.