Texas Matters: Trump's popularity unshaken in Texas

Former President Donald Trump has posted online that he expects to be indicted by a Manhattan grand jury probing his hush money payments that his former fixer Michael Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump predicted an arrest on Tuesday, but that did not happen. It now appears that an indictment could come as soon as next week.

Meanwhile Trump has been all-cap posting on Truth Social calls for turmoil and protests. So far, the response has been quiet except for Republican political allies making false claims about the process.

All this while Trump is running for president of the United States.

There are Republicans looking for an opening to keep Trump from clinching the GOP presidential nomination – because of his track record of losing. Trump is a proven loser. He lost reelection and he is responsible for the Republicans for losing in the midterms.

But how is Trump viewed by his base, particularly in Texas?

The red state of Texas has repeatedly delivered for Trump, and this weekend he will hold a rally in Waco – during the 30th anniversary of the tragic stand-off with the Branch Davidians.

Jim Henson is the Executive Director of the Texas Politics Project in the Department of Government at The University of Texas at Austin.

Mexico Tensions

“U.S. relations with Mexico are strong and vital, and Mexico remains one of the United States' closest and most valued partners.” This is what you’d expect to hear from a U.S. State Department official about the state of relations with our southern neighbor with whom we share a two-thousand-mile border.

But there are tensions and disputes with Mexico. Things are so bad that there are Republican members of Congress who are calling for bombing parts of Mexico and a military invasion to address the drug cartel problem.

Last week a bi-partisan bicameral delegation of U.S. lawmakers traveled to Mexico to meet with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. San Antonio Congressman Tony Gonzales, a Republican, was part of that group.

Gonzales represents Texas Congressional District 23. The Republican was a member of a delegation that recently met with the president of Mexico seeking solutions to shared problems.

