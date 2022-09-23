Texas Matters: Mexican American voices in Texas music

The Mexican American experience in Texas is as old as Texas itself and as complicated as the state's largest demographic.

There is a diversity of styles and musical genres embraced in the book Corazón Abierto: Mexican American Voices in Texas Music.

Based on interviews with legendary recording stars and with newcomers who are crafting their own sound, Kathleen Hudson' recent book documents the musicians'' stories.

Flaco Jiménez, Tish Hinojosa, Ernie Durawa, Rosie Flores, Lesly Reynaga, Marisa Rose Mejia, Josh Baca, and many more are heard from in the book.

