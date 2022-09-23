© 2022 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ongoing maintenance on our tower may cause brief interruptions to the KSTX and KPAC broadcast signal this week. Internet streams remain unaffected.
TXMatters_MainLogo2.png
Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Mexican American voices in Texas music

Published September 23, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
corazon book pic.jpg

The Mexican American experience in Texas is as old as Texas itself and as complicated as the state's largest demographic.

There is a diversity of styles and musical genres embraced in the book Corazón Abierto: Mexican American Voices in Texas Music.

Based on interviews with legendary recording stars and with newcomers who are crafting their own sound, Kathleen Hudson' recent book documents the musicians'' stories.

Flaco Jiménez, Tish Hinojosa, Ernie Durawa, Rosie Flores, Lesly Reynaga, Marisa Rose Mejia, Josh Baca, and many more are heard from in the book.

Tags
Texas Matters Flaco JiménezTish HinojosaErnie DurawaRosie FloresLesly ReynagaMarisa Rose MejiaJosh Baca
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies