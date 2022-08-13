Texas Matters: State GOP tries to keep Libertarians off the ballot

Texas Republicans have filed a petition to knock 23 Libertarian candidates off the November ballot.

Republican elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, filed a petition of mandamus with the Supreme Court of Texas to remove their Libertarian Party of Texas competitors from the November general election ballot.

The Republicans complain that the Libertarian candidates are seeking public office but they are deliberately refusing to pay required filing fees or failing to file their required signature petitions.

Whitney Bilyeu is the chair of the Texas Libertarian Party.

Phone bills and Gov. Abbott

Your phone bill could be going up in Texas. Texas Universal Service Fund Surcharge is

used to pay for phone coverage across the state.

But because of an Abbott veto, the fund ran out of money, and the courts ordered a fix.

Don Richards is an attorney for the Texas Statewide Telephone Cooperative Incorporated, a statewide association of the small, rural telephone cooperatives and companies.

Rural Texas needs maternity care

Giving birth in rural Texas isn’t as safe as it should be because there is a lack of maternity care in lower populated counties in the state.

Texas leads the U.S. in maternity ward closures, and nowhere is this more of an issue than in the western part of the state.

John Henderson is the president and CEO of Texas Organization of Rural and Community Hospitals.

