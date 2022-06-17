Texas Matters: Uvalde, guns and the greening grid

Weeks after the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, there are still few answers about what happened that day.

In fact, Texas officials have told the public contradictory information.

So, to get to the truth, reporters can turn to public information like 911 calls, police dispatch recordings and body cameras. But in Texas those records are tough or even impossible to obtain because the state is able to invoke something called “The Dead Suspect Loophole.”

Gun laws

Since the massacre in Uvalde, many critics called on lawmakers to finally pass something that will make it more difficult for dangerous individuals to get and keep guns.

This is especially true for assault style weapons like the AR-15 type semi-automatic that mass shooters seem to prefer when they attack schools, places of worship and shopping centers.

In years past, it’s been members of the Republican Party who received big donations from the gun lobby and who have blocked these bills.

However, a growing number of citizens across party lines say this time things are different. But that remains to be seen since right now these bills are stalled.

San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro (D) is pushing for a bill that would crack down on gun sales in a number of ways.

Greening the grid

Summer officially starts on June 21 but the heat wave isn’t waiting.

Already, Texas has been sweltering in record breaking heat, day after day of 100 degrees and a record energy consumption.

June started off with many wondering if the state grid was up to the challenge. But Michael Webber, a UT Austin engineering professor and an expert on energy, says not only is the grid holding up but renewable energy is keeping the lights on in Texas.