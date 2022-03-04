© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KPAC 88.3 FM and KSTX 89.1 FM are currently off-air due to lost connection at our main transmitter site. Engineering is working now to resolve the issue. Internet streaming online and on the TPR app is unaffected.

Texas Matters

Texas Matters: Russians react in Texas, extremists' Kremlin connection and SCOTUS v. EPA

Published March 4, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conventional military attack in Europe since World War II. The sheer brutality of the Russian assault on its neighboring nation is shocking the world.

Houston, which is known as an international city with communities from across the planet, also has a Russian community and they too are watching in disbelief.

Sophia Grinblat is the founder of the Russian Cultural Center in Houston and of a local Russian newspaper called “Our Texas.” She is also a native of Ukraine.

Putin Pushing U.S. Extremism

It’s been known for years that Russian Dictator Vladimir Putin has invested in efforts to destabilize the United States. The former KGB agent uses his resources to spread disinformation on vaccines, America's leaders and discrediting our legitimate elections. And these efforts have been successful. Putin has also been helping efforts to weaken the union of the United States by supporting state secession groups.

Kristofer Harrison writes for the Bulwark and says The Kremlin continues its care and feeding of American extremist groups.

SCOTUS v. EPA

Days ago the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case — West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency — that could deal a significant blow to the federal government's ability to fight the climate crisis and prevent a global catastrophe.

Texas has joined with West Virginia and the coal mining industry claiming the EPA has no authority to regulate planet warming emissions from the power sector.

Kirti Datla is an attorney and director of strategic legal advocacy at Earthjustice.

David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies