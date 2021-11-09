A code of silence protects federal judges from accountability

Federal judges are often referred to as “Article III judges.” They are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Article III states that these judges “hold their office during good behavior,” which means they have a lifetime appointment, except under very limited circumstances.

But that good behavior standard doesn’t mean much when there’s scarce effort in enforcing it. However U.S. District Judge Samuel Kent did find out what “good behavior” means. His time on the bench ended ended in impeachment and resignation in 2009 following charges of sexual abuse.

Investigative reporter Lise Olsen uncovers the details in her new book: Code of Silence: Sexual Misconduct by Federal Judges, the "Secret System That Protects Them, and the Women Who Blew the Whistle."

Growing Up Texan

Does growing up in Texas give a person a boost in life to find success and excel? We might like to think so. There are plenty of examples of folks who were born in Texas and grew up here and went on to be the top dog in sports, entertainment and business.

Two Texas born journalist set out to capture those stories. They produced the book, “Growing up in the Lone Star State – notable Texans remember their childhoods.”

The authors are Gaylon Finlea Hecker and Marianne Odom. It’s published by the Briscoe Center for American History and distributed by University of Texas Press.