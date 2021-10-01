© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
texas matters logo-black and tan.jpg
Texas Matters

TV show 'Texas Country Reporter' celebrates 50 years

Published October 1, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
bob phillips texas country reporter.jpg
Texas Country Reporter
/
Bob Phillips celebrates 50 years with the TV program "Texas Country Reporter"

For almost half a century Bob Philips has been traveling back and forth across the state, recording the stories of the Lone Star State. Then he puts them on TV with the program "Texas Country Reporter."

Kicking off in 1972, it is the longest-running independently produced TV show in the country. But it started off by a squad of TV news reporters at the CBS affiliate in Dallas. It was so good a rival Dallas station snagged the show. In 1987 a Dallas TV critic called it “the best and most beloved local program in the history of Dallas television.” That same year it was canceled. Phillips didn’t give up. He started syndicating it himself.

Phillips has written a book about his journeys and his own personal journey: "A Good Long Drive: 50 years of Texas Country Reporter." It's published by University of Texas Press.

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Texas MattersTPRDallasTop Stories
Stay Connected
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies