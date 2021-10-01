TV show 'Texas Country Reporter' celebrates 50 years

For almost half a century Bob Philips has been traveling back and forth across the state, recording the stories of the Lone Star State. Then he puts them on TV with the program "Texas Country Reporter."

Kicking off in 1972, it is the longest-running independently produced TV show in the country. But it started off by a squad of TV news reporters at the CBS affiliate in Dallas. It was so good a rival Dallas station snagged the show. In 1987 a Dallas TV critic called it “the best and most beloved local program in the history of Dallas television.” That same year it was canceled. Phillips didn’t give up. He started syndicating it himself.

Phillips has written a book about his journeys and his own personal journey: "A Good Long Drive: 50 years of Texas Country Reporter." It's published by University of Texas Press.