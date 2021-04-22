The Battle For The Ballot Box — Security Or Suppression?

The Republican-controlled state legislature is working to pass a historic sweeping overhaul to the way that elections are run in Texas. They say this is necessary for election security or to restore public confidence in elections.

Democrats and voting rights activists dispute that. They point to what's in the bills and say this will make voting difficult for certain demographics who historically have supported Democrats.

In this special Texas Matters program, we sift through the facts, testimony, historic record and pick through these proposed laws to help you answer the question: is this battle over the ballot box for security or suppression?

Guests:

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke

Republican State Senator Bryan Hughes

Democratic State Rep. Rafael Anchia

Joshua Blank of the Texas Politics Project

Bill Munutaglio, author of A Single Star and Bloody Knuckles: A History of Politics and Race in Texas.

Tune into Texas Public Radio on Friday at 7 p.m. CST to hear the program.

