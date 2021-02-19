Texas Matters: The Deep Freeze And Political Heat

Grid Failure

Millions of Texans have been left in the cold and dark during an extreme winter storm. They’ve been left asking: How did this miserable failure happen, and what can be done to prevent a similar catastrophe? Texas Public Radio’s environmental issues reporter Dominic Anthony Walsh reports.

Insurance assurances

Warming temperatures and restored power mean homeowners and renters might finally be able to address the damage from the week's brutal weather. And for thousands across the state, that will mean insurance claims. KERA's Paige Phelps reports on how consumers should approach the task.

Climate Change Connection

For more on what went wrong with the Texas power grid and how to protect Texans moving forward from these extreme weather events we’re joined by Michael Gerrard. He is a leading expert on electric utility resilience to extreme weather events caused by climate change. Gerrard is director of the Sabin Center for Climate Change Law at Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

Political Power Failure

From electric power failure – to political power failure – Texas political leadership didn’t deliver when the state was in crisis. But will that cost them with voters in November 2022? Scott Bradock is the editor at the Quorum Report and host of the "Texas Take" podcast from the Houston Chronicle.

