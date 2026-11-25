On Nov. 17, the United States lost its measles elimination status after more than 25 years, meaning the virus has spread in one continuous chain across the country for at least a year. The day before, Centers for Disease Control scientists warned about congenital measles, which occurs when a fetus is infected late in the mother's pregnancy.

A paper in NEJM Evidence found that more than 100 pregnant women and at least 13 newborns have been infected in the past two years. Of the 112 people infected during pregnancy, nearly a quarter were hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia and respiratory failure. One went to intensive care, some delivered prematurely and two lost their pregnancies.

Infection in the last 10 days to two weeks of pregnancy can pass measles to the fetus and carries an increased risk of death, according to Dr. Andrew Pavia of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He is also the chief of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Utah. He says babies infected this way are also at high risk for subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE) after they're born. This usually fatal complication can appear years later.

Pavia says the loss of measles elimination status and current concerns about congenital measles are a tragedy.

"It had become a completely preventable disease by the end of the 20th century," Pavia said. "It's an amazing story that we developed a measles vaccine, reduced childhood death, reduced death among adults. It's a terrifying story that we're seeing it come back for reasons that should be entirely avoidable."

What you can do

If you're of childbearing age and unvaccinated: Get the MMR vaccine before you become pregnant. It's a live-virus vaccine and isn't given during pregnancy.

If you're pregnant, unvaccinated, and exposed to measles: Call your doctor right away. An antibody infusion can help protect you and your baby, but it must be given within six days.

For infants: A recent paper from CIDRAP concluded that babies as young as 6 months can safely receive a "zero dose" of MMR for some protection.

For everyone: Get a flu shot, make sure kids have both MMR doses and stay home from holiday gatherings if you're sick.

Flu season is also starting early, with 11 states, including Texas, reporting high or very high activity. Pavia warns that hospitals, especially children's hospitals, are going into respiratory season with fewer pediatric beds. He adds that people losing Medicaid or ACA coverage may delay care.

Listen to the full Petrie Dish News Update above.