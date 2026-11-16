Petrie Dish: Endometrial cancer increasingly targets younger women, but there are ways to reduce risk

Endometrial cancer is the most common gynecologic cancer in the U.S. A new study led by scientists at UT San Antonio and the National Cancer Institute found it’s even more common in Texas, and most common in a region of South Texas that includes San Antonio. Young Hispanic women there face almost double the risk of young, non-Hispanic white women and more than double the risk of young, non-Hispanic Black women.

In this episode of Petrie Dish, Bonnie Petrie expands on her conversation with Dr. Edward Kost of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio. He led this study and was recently featured in a segment of Science & Medicine. In Petrie Dish, he goes deeper into what researchers found, why metabolic conditions like PCOS may play a role in the increasing incidence of endometrial cancer, which warning signs both young and older women should watch for, and how doctors treat the cancer, including for women who hope to have children.

Guest: Dr. Edward Kost, professor of gynecologic oncology at the UT San Antonio Long School of Medicine and gynecologic oncologist at the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio.