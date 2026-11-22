Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. According to Dr. Robert Maximos, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care at UT San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine, nearly 230,000 Americans are diagnosed with lung cancer every year, and around 100,000 of them die from it.

Lung cancer is so deadly because it’s often diagnosed later than other cancers. It’s what Maximos, who is also an interventional pulmonologist at UT Health San Antonio, calls a silent killer. “You don’t really have any symptoms until the tumor grows to a very large size and causes problems like cough or shortness of breath,” Maximos explains, adding that, historically, most patients were diagnosed at stage III or IV, when treatment options are limited.

UT Health San Antonio Robert Maximos, MD, associate professor of medicine in the Division of Pulmonary Diseases and Critical Care at UT San Antonio’s Long School of Medicine, and an interventional pulmonologist at UT Health San Antonio.

In the past five years, however, Maximos says improvements in how lung cancer is diagnosed and treated are improving outcomes. “Our goal essentially is to shift the cancer stage from having a late diagnosis to an early diagnosis where it’s potentially curable,” he says.

One of those improvements is access to low-dose CT scans (LDCT) that allow at-risk patients to be screened every year. LDCT is a quick, painless imaging test that uses a computer and an X-ray machine to create detailed pictures of the inside of the lungs using significantly less radiation than a standard CT scan. The Centers for Disease Control recommends yearly LDCT for people between the ages of 50 and 80 who smoked at least a pack of cigarettes a day for at least 20 years (or two packs a day for 10), and who currently smoke or who quit within the past 15 years.

If a screening detects something that warrants further investigation, Maximos says there are new tools for lung biopsies that make that process less traumatizing for patients and more accurate. “In the past, we put a needle through your chest and get to the spot,” he explains, “which is painful and has complications. But now, it’s done robotically through your mouth.”

This procedure allows a practitioner to guide a robotic arm into a patient’s lung using a joystick while watching it on a screen. It's a little like a video game, Maximos says, and when the tip of the tool reaches the tiny target nodule, they grab a piece. He uses cryoprobes, which take the biopsy by freezing it: “Like in the movies when you put your tongue on the light pole, and it gets stuck there. When we pull it back, we take a small piece of it.”

The complication rate with the traditional approach was between 25% and 50%, according to Maximos, and could include bleeding or even a collapsed lung. The complication rate with the robotic approach is about 5%, he notes, and accuracy is improved as well.

Science & Medicine is a collaboration between TPR and UT Health San Antonio that explores how scientific discovery in San Antonio advances the way medicine is practiced everywhere.