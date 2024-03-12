© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Petrie Dish

What we can learn from Congressman Joaquin Castro's cancer treatment

By Bonnie Petrie
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:41 PM CDT
@JoaquinCastroTX

More than a year ago, San Antonio Congressman Joaquin Castro had a five and a half hour surgery to remove part of his small intestine, part of his colon, 44 lymph nodes, his appendix and his gallbladder. Surgeons left behind two tumors on his liver.

Castro was fighting for his life against a neuroendocrine cancer diagnosis that had knocked his world off its access the year before … a diagnosis he’d stumbled upon incidentally after a car accident in Spain.

Castro shared his cancer journey — from grappling with his own mortality to returning to the full activity of life, including legislating — after such major surgery with TPR’s Bonnie Petrie.

He noted that cancer is the leading cause of death among Latinos in Texas, and he explored the enormous disparities in access to prohibitively expensive medical treatment faced by Americans from all walks of life.

The journey began with the story of the Spanish boar that saved Castro’s life.

Bonnie Petrie
