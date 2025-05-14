© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Protests, elections, fires and Fiesta: An illustrative record of a TPR news internship

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:24 PM CDT
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Editor's note: The following is a select series of stories with photography by Saile Aranda. The many stories she collaborated on were completed during her internship at Texas Public Radio in the spring 2025 semester. She graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in May 2025.

1 of 2  — IMG_0184 (1).jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 2  — IMG_0168 (1).jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

Environment & Natural Resources
Winds, fires and dust: Bexar and Atascosa counties endure multiple weather dramas
Brian Kirkpatrick
A dust storm struck the Alamo City region around 4 p.m. Health officials urged people who are sensitive to poor air quality to remain indoors. Also, multiple shelters were opened for people displaced by the fires.

1 of 2  — SA.christmaslights_12.11.24_ARANDA-19.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Alamo Christmas tree at the Alamo Plaza.
2 of 2  — SA.christmaslights_12.11.24_ARANDA-01.jpg
The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Residents and tourists may tour a holiday themed River Walk for the next few weeks.
Arts & Culture
PHOTOS: Take a tour of downtown San Antonio's glittering holiday spirit
Saile Aranda
Downtown San Antonio is glowing with holiday spirit. Buildings, light poles, trees and parks are festooned with wreaths, ribbons, and colorful lights.
1 of 3  — CityHallSAISD_Protest_02.05.25_aranda-05.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 3  — CityHallSAISD_Protest_02.05.25_aranda-09.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
3 of 3  — CityHallSAISD_Protest_02.05.25_aranda-14 (1).jpg
saile.a

SAISD students raise their anti-deportation signs on the steps of City Hall.
News
San Antonio students walk out and protest against Trump policies on immigration, trans rights
Camille Phillips
At least a hundred people gathered at San Antonio City Hall Wednesday for a student-led protest against the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and anti-trans policies.
1 of 2  — KorenArmyVeteran_01.31.25_Aranda-1.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
The folded American Flag is delivered to U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Clifton's sister, Lydia Clifton-Holland.
2 of 2  — KorenArmyVeteran_01.31.25_Aranda-6.jpg
The folded American Flag is delivered to U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Clifton's sister, Lydia Clifton-Holland.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Korean War Army Soldier Pfc. Arthur Clifton's casket is carried through the Patriot Guard Riders to the assembly area.
Military & Veterans' Issues
Korean War veteran is laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston as his last sibling finally says goodbye
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Army Pfc. Arthur A. Clifton was buried after he'd been declared non-recoverable and missing in action during the Korean War.

Saile Aranda
/
TPR
VIA Transportation bus seat dedicated to Rosa Parks
News
VIA offers free rides Wednesday in honor of Rosa Parks' historic protest nearly 70 years ago
Brian Kirkpatrick
Rosa Parks Day is observed on different days from state to state. During Texas’ 87th Legislative session in 2021, legislators approved HB3481, designating Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day. VIA is offering the free rides on Wednesday because Dec. 1 fell on a Sunday this year.
1 of 3  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-41.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR
2 of 3  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda.jpg
saile.a
3 of 3  — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-04.jpg
Saile Aranda / TPR

Arts & Culture
PHOTOS: Battle of Flowers Parade dazzles San Antonio crowds
Saile Aranda
It was one of the highlights of the biggest party of the year.
A man in a navy suit jacket raises his hand as he speaks in front of a podium that says "Empowering parents & students."
1 of 2  — SACS_Abbott_Protest_02.17.25.aranda-19.jpg
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott champions legislation to give families state money to pay for private school tuition Monday Feb. 17 at San Antonio Christian School.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The street across from San Antonio Christian School was lined with protesters throughout Abbott's visit to the school Monday to promote a school-voucher-like program. The protesters want to keep public dollars in public schools.
2 of 2  — SACS_Abbott_Protest_02.17.25.aranda-02.jpg
The street across from San Antonio Christian School was lined with protesters throughout Abbott's visit to the school Monday to promote a school-voucher-like program. The protesters want to keep public dollars in public schools.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Education
Gov. Greg Abbott visits San Antonio Christian School to promote voucher legislation
Camille Phillips
The Alamo City visit was the latest stop on a tour of private Christian schools to promote a school-voucher-like program.
Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.
1 of 2  — masswedding_02.14.25_aranda-11.jpg
Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Married couples have their first dance after the free mass wedding in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.
2 of 2  — masswedding_02.14.25_aranda-16.jpg
Married couples have their first dance after the free mass wedding in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.
Arts & Culture
Love is in the air at Bexar County Courthouse, the spot for annual mass weddings
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
The festivities included midnight, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. ceremonies. The noon ceremony featured San Antonio Postmaster Robert Carr unveiling the Love Stamp for 2025, another Valentine's Day tradition.

Saile Aranda
/
TPR
Los Coyotes Mariachi students from La Joya High School attend a workshop at the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in the Lila Cockrell Theatre.
Arts & Culture
The biggest competitive mariachi event draws students from across the country to San Antonio
Jack Morgan
Roma High School’s Lorraine Garza was selected Grand Champion. Crystaly Leal came in first in the middle school division, and Leylanie Rodriguez was selected first in the high school division. Alexis Perez was chosen first in the college age category.
1 of 2  — JimenezThanksgiving_volunteers_11.24.24.ARANDA-10.jpg
Volunteers unbag the turkeys during the first day of preparation.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Seasoned turkeys fill the oven capacity at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center's kitchen.
2 of 2  — JimenezThanksgiving_ovens_11.24.24.ARANDA-05.jpg
Seasoned turkeys fill the oven capacity at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center's kitchen.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Security Service Federal Credit Union volunteers turn around the turkeys to season on both sides.
News
The Thanksgiving gift Raul Jimenez gave to San Antonio 45 years ago is now bigger than ever
Jerry Clayton
The dinners serve not just seniors, but those experiencing homelessness, veterans and anyone who doesn’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving.

Tags
News photographyTPRTop Stories
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda is a communications senior at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is the photo editor of award-winning student newspaper The Mesquite. She also volunteers for SPJ’s 2023 “Best Ongoing Student Magazine” El Espejo as a photographer. She enjoys going to museums and reading in her free time. Saile looks forward to pursuing a career in photography and journalism after graduating in the Spring 2025 semester.
See stories by Saile Aranda