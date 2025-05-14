Protests, elections, fires and Fiesta: An illustrative record of a TPR news internship
Editor's note: The following is a select series of stories with photography by Saile Aranda. The many stories she collaborated on were completed during her internship at Texas Public Radio in the spring 2025 semester. She graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in May 2025.
A dust storm struck the Alamo City region around 4 p.m. Health officials urged people who are sensitive to poor air quality to remain indoors. Also, multiple shelters were opened for people displaced by the fires.
The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.
The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.
Downtown San Antonio is glowing with holiday spirit. Buildings, light poles, trees and parks are festooned with wreaths, ribbons, and colorful lights.
SAISD students raise their protesting signs in front of City Hall.
SAISD students raise their anti-deportation signs on the steps of City Hall.
At least a hundred people gathered at San Antonio City Hall Wednesday for a student-led protest against the Trump administration’s anti-immigrant and anti-trans policies.
Korean War Army Soldier Pfc. Arthur Clifton's casket is carried through the Patriot Guard Riders to the assembly area.
The folded American Flag is delivered to U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Clifton's sister, Lydia Clifton-Holland.
Army Pfc. Arthur A. Clifton was buried after he'd been declared non-recoverable and missing in action during the Korean War.
Rosa Parks Day is observed on different days from state to state. During Texas’ 87th Legislative session in 2021, legislators approved HB3481, designating Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day. VIA is offering the free rides on Wednesday because Dec. 1 fell on a Sunday this year.
It was one of the highlights of the biggest party of the year.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott champions legislation to give families state money to pay for private school tuition Monday Feb. 17 at San Antonio Christian School.
The street across from San Antonio Christian School was lined with protesters throughout Abbott's visit to the school Monday to promote a school-voucher-like program. The protesters want to keep public dollars in public schools.
The Alamo City visit was the latest stop on a tour of private Christian schools to promote a school-voucher-like program.
Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark.
Married couples have their first dance after the free mass wedding in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day.
The festivities included midnight, 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. ceremonies. The noon ceremony featured San Antonio Postmaster Robert Carr unveiling the Love Stamp for 2025, another Valentine's Day tradition.
Roma High School’s Lorraine Garza was selected Grand Champion. Crystaly Leal came in first in the middle school division, and Leylanie Rodriguez was selected first in the high school division. Alexis Perez was chosen first in the college age category.
Volunteers unbag the turkeys during the first day of preparation.
Seasoned turkeys fill the oven capacity at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center's kitchen.
The dinners serve not just seniors, but those experiencing homelessness, veterans and anyone who doesn’t want to be alone on Thanksgiving.
