Protests, elections, fires and Fiesta: An illustrative record of a TPR news internship

Editor's note: The following is a select series of stories with photography by Saile Aranda. The many stories she collaborated on were completed during her internship at Texas Public Radio in the spring 2025 semester. She graduated from Texas A&M University-San Antonio in May 2025.

1 of 2 — SA.christmaslights_12.11.24_ARANDA-19.jpg The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — SA.christmaslights_12.11.24_ARANDA-01.jpg The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza. Saile Aranda / TPR

1 of 3 — CityHallSAISD_Protest_02.05.25_aranda-05.jpg SAISD students raise their protesting signs in front of City Hall. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — CityHallSAISD_Protest_02.05.25_aranda-09.jpg SAISD students raise their anti-deportation signs on the steps of City Hall. Saile Aranda / TPR

1 of 2 — KorenArmyVeteran_01.31.25_Aranda-1.jpg Korean War Army Soldier Pfc. Arthur Clifton's casket is carried through the Patriot Guard Riders to the assembly area. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — KorenArmyVeteran_01.31.25_Aranda-6.jpg The folded American Flag is delivered to U.S. Army Pfc. Arthur Clifton's sister, Lydia Clifton-Holland. Saile Aranda / TPR

Saile Aranda / TPR VIA Transportation bus seat dedicated to Rosa Parks

News VIA offers free rides Wednesday in honor of Rosa Parks' historic protest nearly 70 years ago Rosa Parks Day is observed on different days from state to state. During Texas’ 87th Legislative session in 2021, legislators approved HB3481, designating Dec. 1 as Rosa Parks Day. VIA is offering the free rides on Wednesday because Dec. 1 fell on a Sunday this year.

1 of 3 — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda-41.jpg Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 3 — battleoftheflowers_2025_aranda.jpg

1 of 2 — SACS_Abbott_Protest_02.17.25.aranda-19.jpg Texas Gov. Greg Abbott champions legislation to give families state money to pay for private school tuition Monday Feb. 17 at San Antonio Christian School. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — SACS_Abbott_Protest_02.17.25.aranda-02.jpg The street across from San Antonio Christian School was lined with protesters throughout Abbott's visit to the school Monday to promote a school-voucher-like program. The protesters want to keep public dollars in public schools. Saile Aranda / TPR

1 of 2 — masswedding_02.14.25_aranda-11.jpg Dozens of couples give their first kiss after the mass wedding ceremony officiated by County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — masswedding_02.14.25_aranda-16.jpg Married couples have their first dance after the free mass wedding in front of the Bexar County Courthouse on Valentine's Day. Saile Aranda / TPR

Saile Aranda / TPR Los Coyotes Mariachi students from La Joya High School attend a workshop at the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza in the Lila Cockrell Theatre.

Arts & Culture The biggest competitive mariachi event draws students from across the country to San Antonio Roma High School’s Lorraine Garza was selected Grand Champion. Crystaly Leal came in first in the middle school division, and Leylanie Rodriguez was selected first in the high school division. Alexis Perez was chosen first in the college age category. Listen • 2:51

1 of 2 — JimenezThanksgiving_volunteers_11.24.24.ARANDA-10.jpg Volunteers unbag the turkeys during the first day of preparation. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — JimenezThanksgiving_ovens_11.24.24.ARANDA-05.jpg Seasoned turkeys fill the oven capacity at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center's kitchen. Saile Aranda / TPR