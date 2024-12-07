Largest student mariachi competition in the U.S. takes over San Antonio this weekend

This weekend thousands of young people converged on downtown San Antonio and filled the air with Mariachi music.

The Mariachi Extravaganza is the biggest competitive mariachi event in the nation.

Dozens of middle school through college-aged youth stream through the doors of the Lila Cockrell Theatre on the banks of San Antonio’s River Walk. They all turned up to hear one of the genre’s most popular bands, Mariachi Vargas.

“It's the biggest event for anybody who knows anything about mariachi, " said 17 year-old violinist and singer Merari Uribe.

She attended the Extravaganza's three-day workshop. Uribe has played mariachi since she was 10. “In middle school, as soon as they offered that program, I joined, and it prepared me for high school,” she added.

Saile Aranda / TPR Mariachi Aztlan performs at the Lila Cockrell Theatre on Dec. 6 for the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza.

Mariachi began in Mexico but has taken deep roots in the U.S. Southwest. In hundreds of Texas schools, mariachi is offered as a music program, just like band or orchestra.

It starts with reading music. “The first year is just kind of like, 'okay, this is how you play, how you read the notes.' And then the second and the third year are when they're trying to teach you and incorporate that mariachi style,” Uribe explained.

And at the Extravaganza, live performance is key. But the multiple workshops are a major draw as well. Mariachi Vargas players workshopped with students, including Uribe.

1 of 2 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-14.jpg Students attend a Beginner Mariachi Workshop for Harps. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 2 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-11.jpg Mariachi Joya students from Las Vegas High School play the violin during a workshop. Saile Aranda / TPR

“Mariachi Vargas to the mariachi world is like Taylor Swift for this new generation,” she added.

Aspiring mariachis came to San Antonio from five different states. “Hi. My name is Diamante Balcazar, and I'm a senior at Harvard University studying neuroscience and social anthropology, and I'm the president of Mariachi Veritas." That’s the Harvard University-based mariachi band.

“We're one of the only mariachis in Boston, and we were essentially the first ever student mariachi on the East Coast,” Balcazar said.

Like many of these students, and for Balcazar, mariachi is a way to connect with his roots and his ancestors.

1 of 4 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-06.jpg Mariachi Aztlán performs at the Lila Cockrell Theatre for the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 4 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-08.jpg Mariachi Sol Azteca hang in the Lila Cockrell Theatre lobby at the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 4 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-15.jpg La Joya Mariachi student sings on stage with Vanessa Alonzo and Dr Octavio Moreno for a Vocal Workshop. Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 4 — MariachiExtravaganza_12.06.24_ARANDA-08.jpg Mariachi Sol Azteca hang in the Lila Cockrell Theatre lobby at the 30th Annual Mariachi Extravaganza. Saile Aranda / TPR

“Growing up, I would just remember countless times hearing mariachi being played while my grandma was cooking, hearing at different family events,” he said.

The young musicians will all compete for 19 separate awards and scholarship money. Whoever is crowned Grand Champion gets to perform Saturday night with Mariachi Vargas.