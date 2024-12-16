PHOTOS: Take a tour of downtown San Antonio's glittering holiday spirit

Downtown San Antonio is glowing with holiday spirit. Buildings, light poles, trees and parks are festooned with wreaths, ribbons, and colorful lights.

The annual Alamo Christmas tree in the Alamo Plaza was illuminated on Nov. 29, and it is a popular selfie spot for both residents and tourists.

Saile Aranda / TPR The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.

A stroll down the San Antonio River Walk is also a popular tradition. The Riverwalk has been decorated with Christmas lights every year since 1975.

Now in 2024, more than 100,000 lights were turned on during the Annual Ford Holiday River Parade. They will glitter over the water until Jan. 13.

Saile Aranda / TPR The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.

The city has also decorated Houston Street, from Legacy Park to Alamo Plaza. Alongside the regular businesses, vendors offer a special holiday market for shoppers hunting for unique gifts.

TPR's holiday events guide below has more information about these and several other holiday themed attractions, in downtown and throughout the Alamo City.