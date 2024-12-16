© 2024 Texas Public Radio
PHOTOS: Take a tour of downtown San Antonio's glittering holiday spirit

Texas Public Radio | By Saile Aranda
Published December 16, 2024 at 11:16 AM CST
Residents and tourists may tour a holiday themed River Walk for the next few weeks.
Residents and tourists may tour a holiday themed River Walk for the next few weeks.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Emily Morgan Hotel as seen from Alamo Plaza.
The Emily Morgan Hotel as seen from Alamo Plaza.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Christmas tree at the Alamo Plaza
The Christmas tree at the Alamo Plaza
Saile Aranda / TPR
Downtown visitors walk under decorated palm trees on East Houston Street.
Downtown visitors walk under decorated palm trees on East Houston Street.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Alamo Christmas tree at the Alamo Plaza.
The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Jefferson Bank and Bank of America buildings are lit in red and green for the Christmas season.
The Jefferson Bank and Bank of America buildings are lit in red and green for the Christmas season.
Saile Aranda / TPR
H-E-B's Christmas tree at Travis Park.
H-E-B's Christmas tree at Travis Park.
Saile Aranda / TPR
River Walk holiday decor
River Walk holiday decor
Saile Aranda / TPR
The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.
The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.
Saile Aranda / TPR
City officials decorated the entrance of their City Tower on West Houston Street.
City officials decorated the entrance of their City Tower on West Houston Street.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Red and white decorated trees illuminate the sidewalk along West Houston Street.
Red and white decorated trees illuminate the sidewalk along West Houston Street.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The Frost Tower offers ornament-shaped selfie spot at the corner of West Houston and North Flores streets.
The Frost Tower offers ornament-shaped selfie spot at the corner of West Houston and North Flores streets.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The ice rink in Travis Park.
The ice rink in Travis Park.
Saile Aranda / TPR
Christmas lights decorate the trees on East Houston Street.
Christmas lights decorate the trees on East Houston Street.
Saile Aranda / TPR
The decorated trees light up the sidewalk of Legacy Park on North Main Avenue.
The decorated trees light up the sidewalk of Legacy Park on North Main Avenue.
Saile Aranda / TPR

Downtown San Antonio is glowing with holiday spirit. Buildings, light poles, trees and parks are festooned with wreaths, ribbons, and colorful lights.

The annual Alamo Christmas tree in the Alamo Plaza was illuminated on Nov. 29, and it is a popular selfie spot for both residents and tourists.

The Alamo Christmas tree at the Alamo Plaza.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The Christmas tree at Alamo Plaza.

A stroll down the San Antonio River Walk is also a popular tradition. The Riverwalk has been decorated with Christmas lights every year since 1975.

Now in 2024, more than 100,000 lights were turned on during the Annual Ford Holiday River Parade. They will glitter over the water until Jan. 13.

The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.
Saile Aranda
/
TPR
The river barges offer visitors a unique view of River Walk holiday decor.

The city has also decorated Houston Street, from Legacy Park to Alamo Plaza. Alongside the regular businesses, vendors offer a special holiday market for shoppers hunting for unique gifts.

TPR's holiday events guide below has more information about these and several other holiday themed attractions, in downtown and throughout the Alamo City.

Holiday wreath
News
Holiday markets and events offer festive experiences and gift-giving ideas that are 'puro San Antonio'
Jackie Velez
There's something for everyone at San Antonio's holiday markets and events—unique gift ideas and fun for the whole family.
Saile Aranda
Saile Aranda is a communications senior at Texas A&M University-San Antonio. She is the photo editor of award-winning student newspaper The Mesquite. She also volunteers for SPJ’s 2023 “Best Ongoing Student Magazine” El Espejo as a photographer. She enjoys going to museums and reading in her free time. Saile looks forward to pursuing a career in photography and journalism after graduating in the Spring 2025 semester.
